Beredskapsledelsen samlet i korona-møte

- Det er per i dag ikke påvist smitte av koronavirus i Hitra kommune.

Det opplyser Hitra kommune i en pressemelding mandag ettermiddag etter at kommunens beredskapsledelse i dag har gjennomført et møte for å gå gjennom kommunens strategi for å håndtere koronasmitte.

- Vi oppfordrer innbyggere til å ivareta god hygiene for å hindre smitte. Vask hendene ofte med såpe, eller bruk hånddesinfeksjon dersom håndvask ikke er mulig. Vis hensyn og beskytt de som er mest sårbare mot smitte, skriver kommunen.

På lørdag ble restriksjoner av besøkende til Hitra sykehjem og Hitra borettslag (Blåfjell) iverksatt. Personer som har vært i områder med vedvarende spredning, eller vært i nærkontakt med noen som er bekreftet smittet med koronavirus, blir rådet til å ikke besøke kommunale helseinstitusjoner.

Kommunen ber også innbyggere vurdere reisevirksomhet til områder med vedvarende spredning av koronavirus.

- Dersom du har spørsmål om det nye koronaviruset, men ikke finner svar på Folkehelseinstituttet fhi.no, ring informasjonstelefon for publikum: 815 55 015. Dersom du mistenker at du kan være smittet, ring fastlegen din, eller legevakt på 116 117, skriver kommunen.

Information regarding coronavirus outbreak and measures

The emergency management team has today held a meeting to review the municipality's strategy for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, and the situation is being assessed on an ongoing basis.

As of today, there are nobody in Hitra municipality infected by the coronavirus.

We encourage residents to maintain good hygiene to prevent infection. Wash your hands frequently with soap, or use hand disinfection if hand washing is not possible. Show consideration and protect those most vulnerable to infection.

On Saturday, restrictions were imposed on visitors to Hitra's nursing home and Blåfjell. Persons who have been in areas with persistent spread, or have been in close contact with someone who is confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, are advised not to visit municipal health institutions.

We also ask residents to consider any travelling plans to areas with a persistent spread of the coronavirus. Follow the updates from Folkehelseinstituttet (Institute of Public Health) at fhi.no.

If you have questions about the coronavirus but cannot find answers to fhi.no, call the public information phone: 815 55 015

If you suspect that you may be infected, call your doctor or emergency ward at 116 117.